A man who dodged his court date for sentencing for sexual assault, leading to a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, will now have to wait until November to learn his fate.

Brandon Patrick Donelan, 22, of Hardwood Ridge, near Minto, pleaded guilty in December 2016 to sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 8 but did not show up, claiming the weather was too bad to make the trip.

"It must have been really bad weather because here we are, eight months later," Judge Kenneth Oliver said at Donelan's sentencing hearing in Burton on Monday.

A warrant was issued for Donelan's arrest after he missed the court date in February.

In mid-September, West District RCMP put out a call for help finding Donelan, since officers had been unsuccessful in their search. Donelan turned himself in two weeks ago and was taken into custody.

According to the facts presented in court Monday, the sexual assault happened in August 2015 after a party, where Donelan showed up with liquor and cocaine.

Donelan had unprotected sex with the victim, who was a minor and intoxicated at the time, the court was told.

A court order prevents publishing anything that could identify the victim.

When questioned by police, Donelan denied having sex with the victim, but the results of a sexual assault kit proved he had.

On Monday, Donelan's defence lawyer, Ed Derrah, asked for a sentence of two years in jail, arguing the assault was a one-time occurrence and happened when both parties were intoxicated.

However, Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston argued for three years in prison as a starting point, telling the court that Donelan knew the victim's age and induced her to consent by plying her with cocaine and liquor.

The judge reserved his decision until Nov. 6.

Before he was taken back into custody, Donelan told the court he was "sorry for everything and dragging this on the way I have."

He appeared to wipe away tears.

The victim's family, sitting in the public gallery, sighed audibly in response to the delay.