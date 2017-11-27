Brandon Brewer may have retired from boxing, but now he must duke it out with the City of Fredericton for the future of his gym.

The former boxer and current fight promoter wants to use the old Winner's Lounge on the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds for a new combat and wellness centre, but to do so, he needs permission from the city to lease it and then a zoning change.

The city owns the land, and must approve any plans for anyone who wants to use it. That decision will be made at the city's regular council meeting on Monday night.

Along with that, the Winner's Lounge is the only part of the exhibition grounds that isn't zoned for recreation.

For Brewer to get approval, the city would have to decide that Brewer's gym fits into Fredericton's municipal plan, which was established in 2007.

It states that council shall encourage higher density residential development on the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds site.

It also says the council should "make efforts to include opportunities for recreation, including the provision of parks and/or open space as part of the development of the site."

In a council-in-committee committee, it was recommended that council shouldn't allow the land to be leased by Brewer.

John MacDermid is the councillor for that area, and declined an interview request.

Fitting the plan

But Brewer said his gym would fit into that plan. He added that his gym needs a starting point, not a long-term location.

He said he can't see the city starting development there in the next 10 years, and he would only look for a five to six year lease.

Once the lease is up, Brewer says his gym might be looking to move anyway if they end up needing a bigger facility.

Or, hopefully the city will see his gym as an asset to the community, and want to keep them around, he said.

Work already started

Brewer hadn't realized the Winner's Lounge wasn't zoned for recreation and that he needed permission from the city, so he has already put work into the building to turn it into a gym.

The city found out he started work there, and asked him to make a zoning request.

Brewer would like to take the old Winner's Lounge and convert it into a gym, but he needs permission from the city. (CBC)

Brewer did so, detailing his plans for the space, along with letters of support from former Mayor Brad Woodside, Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman, and St. Mary's First Nation Chief Candice Paul, among others.

Brewer said there isn't another place in the city that would work for his gym, within his budget.

"There is no funding for combat sports. There is no funding for this. This is all out of our own pocket that we've raised," said Brewer.

Brewer will find out if he has permission to lease the spot on Monday night. If approved, he will then have to go back to council as he looks to change the zoning.