In a surprise court appearance, Brandon Blake Colford, 20, of Blackville admitted Thursday to the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Michael Mark Ryan.

Colford was escorted into Miramichi Court of Queen's Bench by two sheriffs, his hands in shackles. He wore a green plaid shirt and spoke softly to Justice Frederick Ferguson when asked to enter a plea.

"I plead guilty," he said, clearly, as his parents looked on from their seats in the front row of the courtroom.

Members of the victim's family were also present — five women related to Ryan listened to the plea, and some wiped their eyes with tissues as they took in the proceedings.

Ryan was found dead in his home at 28 Richard Dr. in Miramichi on April 23, 2016. Lucy Peterson, 44, was charged with breaking and entering and being an accessory after the fact. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in jail in August, minus the six months she already served.

Details emerge

Miramichi Police on Sunday investigate the scene of a suspicious death at 28 Richard Drive. Michael Mark Ryan was found dead at the home on Saturday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

After Colford entered his plea, Ferguson read from a statement of facts. Prior to the proceedings on Thursday, Ferguson implemented a temporary publication ban on the details of the case, which has since been lifted.

Colford, his parents, and the family of Ryan listened as Ferguson detailed the crime, asking Colford for confirmation of the events after each statement.

According to the document, Colford befriended Lucy Peterson a few days before the murder. They spent several days together consuming drugs at Peterson's home in Blackville. Once their stock dwindled, the pair left Peterson's home at midnight on April 23, and agreed to break into Ryan's house with the purpose of obtaining drugs and money.

Peterson drove to the Chatham area of Miramichi and parked her white Ford Escape outside Ryan's mini home, and turned off the vehicle. Colford went inside the home.

When Colford came out, Peterson turned the headlights on and saw blood covering him.

Stabbed more than 50 times

The 20-year-old had stabbed Ryan more than 50 times with a knife. Ryan was found dead with his dog in his bedroom. The black labrador had also been stabbed. Ryan's cause of death is cited as sharp force injuries. The murder weapon was found in Ryan's closet.

The pair left and went back to Blackville, with a small amount of cash and marijuana.

They disposed of Colford's bloody clothes and tended to lacerations on his hands. The pair eventually decided to travel to Moncton to see Colford's ex-girlfriend, a tattoo artist, who would be able to stitch him up.

They eventually visited the Moncton hospital, where Colford gave a fake name.

Colford agreed to the facts read by Ferguson. He had no further comment throughout the proceedings.

Colford was remanded in custody and will appear in court May 3 for pre-sentencing.



