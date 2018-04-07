'Just Confess': Rally for Brady Francis urges hit-and-run driver to surrender

After more than 40 days without an arrest, a rally calling for justice for Brady Francis was held Saturday in front of Moncton City Hall.

The First Nation community of Elsipogtog, where Francis lived before his hit-and-run death, has been passionately urging the justice system to take action.

Francis was struck and killed by a vehicle Feb. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. in Saint-Charles while waiting for a ride home. So far investigators have made no arrests, putting the community on edge.

While calls for action have been repeated, new signs made an appearance at the Moncton rally. With the smell of burning sweetgrass hanging in the air, many held up blue signs with the phrase "Just Confess" on them.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed Feb. 24 by a driver who fled the scene. A rally was held Saturday to press investigators to make an arrest in the case. (Facebook photo)

"We just want him to confess," said Charlotte Simon, who drove down from Elsipogtog like many other participants at the rally. "It's really hard on the parents and it's really hard on the community, so we just want him to confess."

After more than half an hour of rallying in front of City Hall, the crowd moved down Main Street where they continued in front of the Codiac RCMP headquarters.

The seemingly slow progress with the investigation has been difficult for many from the community.

"It's been rough," said Harley Francis, who is still finding it shocking when he returns home to Elsipogtog, to find his cousin Brady absent.

Charlotte Simon said the lack of an arrest has been frustrating, but coming together at the rally helped a little. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Still, he said he remains confident the RCMP will complete its investigation with the result the community wants — justice.

"I know, like, at one point or another, that there will be justice and maybe that time, I can finally start my healing too."

The signs and chants echo those of Francis' mother, Jessica Perley, who posted a video online this week. In it, she asks the driver do the right thing.

Harley Francis said he still hasn't properly processed his emotions since his cousin's death. He remains positive about how the RCMP investigation is going. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"The truth will set you free from your tortured mind," she says.

The RCMP has previously asked for information regarding a truck suspected to be involved in the crash. Many at the rally believe the investigators already know who was behind the wheel when Francis was killed. They remain dumbfounded at what they say is a lack of action.

On Thursday night, the RCMP closed off a portion of the road where Francis was killed, to continue its investigation. The Francis family has asked people to remain patient while the investigation continues but for many, that patience is fading with each passing day.

Former Elsipogtog Chief Jesse Simon said the results of the trials in the deaths of Colton Boushie and Tina Fontaine have left him with little faith in the criminal justice system. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Former Elsipogtog Chief Jesse Simon said the death of Francis, so close to the results of trials for the deaths of Tina Fontaine and Colton Boushie, have made the lack of justice hard to take.

"We're always constantly dealing with tragedy and it never gets easy" said Simon. He said he prays there will be justice, but he admitted he isn't keeping his hopes up.

"Injustice can only last for so long to a people that's been oppressed for so long," he said.