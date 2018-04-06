RCMP return to scene of Brady Francis' death as pressure mounts for an arrest

RCMP returned to the scene Thursday night of a fatal hit-and-run near Richibucto that claimed the life of a young man from the Elsipogtog First Nation in February.

More than 40 days have passed since Brady Francis, 22, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Saint-Charles. No charges have been laid.

A rally calling for #JusticeforBrady is being held Saturday in Moncton.

On Thursday, shortly after 10 p.m., New Brunswick RCMP posted on Twitter that a portion of the road Francis was killed on — St-Charles Sud Road — would be closed "until further notice" to allow police to "continue their investigation" into his death. The road opened back up to traffic early Friday morning.

"Motorists are advised to take an alternate route," read a tweet from the verified @RCMPNB account.

Chemin Saint-Charles Sud is closed between chemin de l’Église and rue Jean-Baptiste until further notice to allow <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNB</a> to continue its investigation into the hit and run death of Brady Francis. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. 22:12 pm<br>1/2 —@RCMPNB

The public is also asked to stay away from the closed section — between chemin de l'Église and rue Jean-Baptiste — "so as not to interfere with the ongoing police investigation."

Organizers of the weekend rally are calling for the driver who struck Francis to turn themselves in, or for police to make an arrest.

According to Mi'kmaq tradition, "people who take responsibility are given a second chance," said Susan Levi-Peters, former Chief of Elsipogtog First Nation.

Susan Levi-Peters is a former chief of Elsipogtog First Nation. (CBC)

"Everyone in New Brunswick should speak out, because when a child is hit on the side of the road and no one comes forward, there is something wrong somewhere," Levi-Peters said.

"Either the justice system is not doing its job, or something. We need answers, we need closure, and the family needs to move forward and start their healing process."

If the driver were to confess, "there would be a lot of healing … if there's no remorse and he doesn't come forward, it will only cause more animosity and no peace," said Levi-Peters, who plans to attend the rally with her own young son.

More than 50 people attended a vigil for Brady Francis, 22, Tina Fontaine, 15, and Colten Boushie, 22, at Mount Allison University last month. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"For him to have peace in the spirit world, his family has to have peace here."

Driver unidentified

Francis was killed around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 while waiting for a drive along the St-Charles Sud Road, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

He was found injured on the side of the road and died at the scene, RCMP have said.

On March 20, Richibucto RCMP released photos of a grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision.

They asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen this pickup truck in the hours before the fatal hit and run, around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, to contact them. (RCMP)

While RCMP know the identity of the truck's owner, who was driving it at the time of the collision is "part of the ongoing investigation," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the RCMP in New Brunswick.

"Our investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened that night on Feb. 24, and ultimately who is responsible."

'Everyone's getting anxious'

Since Francis's death, Levi-Peters said, the community in Elsipogtog is "just waiting, respecting the family's decision to give the RCMP time."

But patience is starting to run out, she said.

"Every week, I go to the band office just to get updated if they've heard anything about the case," she said. "Everyone's getting anxious now. We're not updated by the RCMP of where they're at."

Hundreds of people attended Francis's funeral at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church. (Matt Bingley/CBC )

For Levi-Peters, the unsolved death calls to mind the 2016 killing of Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man shot on the Saskatchewan farm of Gerald Stanley, who was later acquitted by an all-white jury.

"We want to make sure that the same thing doesn't happen that happened with Colten's case in Saskatchewan," Levi-Peters said, "where the RCMP did a lot of wrong in their investigation … I don't know what seems to be the delay here."

According to Rogers-Marsh, "the RCMP is in contact with the family of Brady Francis on an ongoing basis."

#JusticeforBrady stickers are now circulating in the Elsipogtog community. (Facebook)

"The RCMP can certainly appreciate this has been a very difficult time for Brady Francis's family, the community, and his friends.

"We want to reassure the public that investigators are actively investigating the file, what happened, and what took place that night."

Still seeking tips

The truck believed to have struck Francis has a camouflage-coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflage window deflectors over the windows, a Browning decal over the front windshield, and more camouflage decals on the tailgate and rear window.

"It would be quite a noticeable vehicle," Rogers-Marsh said.

Police know the owner of the vehicle but not who was driving it when Francis was struck. (RCMP)

Rogers-Marsh said the focus of the investigation at present is to "speak to anyone who has information about the truck."

"We want people to look at the photos of the truck that we posted and see if they may have seen it back on Feb. 24. Our investigation is still continuing and our investigators are continuing to actively pursue this file."

She declined to discuss whether RCMP have interviewed the registered owner of the 2003 GMC Sierra.

Justice 'for all our kids'

The 'Justice for Brady' rally will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.in front of Moncton City Hall.

The rally, according to Levi-Peters, "really helps us to feel like we're doing something, because we feel like nothing is being done."

A ‘Justice for Brady’ rally will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in front of Moncton City Hall. (Facebook)

The push to find the driver that killed Francis transcends race, she said.

"It's a child, a youth that was run over right on the street, and no one is coming forward and nothing is coming out of it," Levi-Peters said. "We need answers.

"This rally is going to show that it's not just an Elsipogtog child. It's a New Brunswick child. I think the rally is going to unite us. … For me, I feel like I'm going to be doing something to find justice for Brady, and for all our kids."