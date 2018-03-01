RCMP have released the pickup truck implicated in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Brady Francis, sparking angry comments on social media by some members of his Elsipogtog First Nation community.

But the young man's grandfather has issued a plea for patience as police continue to investigate Francis's death on a roadside in Saint-Charles last weekend.

"The family recognizes that the truck is released," Kenneth Francis wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night, as he prepared to receive his grandson's body at his Elsipogtog home for visiting Thursday afternoon.

"The family was updated and informed by the RCMP that as soon as all forensics examination is done they have no choice but to return the vehicle to its owner," he said.

"The RCMP also cautioned the family that you might see it driving around. That part of the investigation is complete."

But the investigation is ongoing and will "probably take a while yet," said Francis.

"We ask the public for their co-operation and please stay patient."

RCMP confirmed Thursday they obtained what they needed from the vehicle and were returning it to the owner.

"The investigation is continuing," spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said.

This pickup truck was observed being seized in the Saint-Charles area on Sunday night. RCMP seized a GMC pickup truck in connection with the fatal hit and run. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Few details about the case have been released, but Brady Francis was struck and killed on Saint-Charles Sud Road, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton near Richibucto, on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

He was waiting on the shoulder for a drive home when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Francis was found injured by friends who were passing by and died at the scene shortly after police arrived.

A GMC logo was found at the scene. A GMC pickup truck was seized in Saint-Charles on Sunday and police interviewed the owner.

"Nobody turned himself in, but somebody did come into [the Richibucto detachment], basically saying they might have hit something on Saturday night and that's what we're trying to determine right now," Sgt. Patrick Tardif said earlier.

Seeking answers

On Wednesday, people started posting photographs of the truck, questioning why it wasn't in a secure location.

"Where is the #JusticeforBrady and why is this truck not impounded," tweeted @CrowPatty.

"Very strange indeed," Travis Murphy said on Facebook.

Kenneth Francis told CBC News he was monitoring social media and "anger seemed to be picking up."

'All we want is justice. It's not a racial thing, it's just for justice.' - Kenneth Francis, grandfather

"I know people were frustrated and didn't know what was going on and I had been updated and so I thought it was best we inform the people," he said.

"We understand the public needs answers, as do we," Francis wrote on Facebook at 10:55 p.m., his only post since his grandson's death.

"We were assured by the RCMP that all resources are working hard and all hands are on deck. They are working towards a conclusion … to help our Brady-Boy."

Francis noted in the Facebook post that the family was able to select "observers to sit in the RCMP's strategy investigation meetings."

Rogers-Marsh confirmed the arrangement. "This is part of our engagement with the family to ensure they are kept updated on the progress of the investigation," she said.

Grateful for support

"All we want is justice," Francis told CBC News on Thursday, as his home filled with mourners. "It's not a racial thing, it's just for justice."

Hoodies and car stickers with #JusticeforBrady have been popping up in the community and the message has been trending on social media.

His mother Jessica Perley posted the hashtag on Facebook.

Kenneth and Marion Francis are holding the visitation for their grandson at their home in Elsipogtog from Thursday until the funeral Saturday. (Facebook)

"For all the love shown, we are and will be forever grateful in our hearts," she wrote. "Thank you all for loving Brady and being here for us. Thank you Elsipogtog and thank you to everyone near and far."

The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming and comforting, said Francis.

A fundraiser Tuesday night at CC's Entertainment Center in Rexton, where his grandson worked, raised nearly $31,000 to help his family cover funeral expenses, including a headstone.

"As a grandfather you love your grandchildren dearly, but you don't know the impact they have outside," he said.

"He had great respect for his community. I know he loved his community.

"It's hard … I'm trying to gather myself."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Richibucto RCMP detachment at 506-523-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Visitation for Brady Francis will be held at his grandparents' home at 4 Hill St. until the funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, also in Elsipogtog.