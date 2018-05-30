Hit-and-run death of Brady Francis under review by Crown for possible charges

RCMP have completed their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis more than three months ago and have handed the file over to Crown prosecutors to review for possible charges.

"Please oh please Lord let the Canadian justice system give us … #justiceforbrady my son," his mother Jessica Perley posted on Facebook Wednesday.

"​Let's stay positive for a positive outcome."

Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Saint-Charles, near Richbucto, on Feb. 24.

No charges have been laid.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh confirmed the police file is now under review by the Crown for possible charges.

When asked if any arrests had been made, Rogers-Marsh said an individual had been arrested on March 15 as part of the investigation.

"Investigators questioned the individual who was later released and it was a person investigators believed had information that could assist with their investigation."

When contacted by CBC News, Francis's mother declined to be interviewed but wrote, "I believe that the RCMP did a thorough investigation and now we hope that the Crown has everything they need to lay charges.

"We are very hopeful and have faith that our Brady will get justice."

Investigation involved truck

Francis was killed around 9:30 p.m., while waiting for a drive along the St-Charles Sud Road, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

He was found injured on the side of the road and died at the scene, RCMP have said.

On March 20, Richibucto RCMP released photos of a grey 2003 GMC Sierra 4 X 4 pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision.

They asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

Officers returned to the scene on the evening of April 5, shutting down St-Charles Sud Road between chemin de l'Église and rue Jean-Baptiste for several hours as they continued their investigation.