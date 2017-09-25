Parts of Bradley Brook — which flows into the Hammond River at French Village, passing through Saint John, Rothesay and Quispamsis on the way — look pretty clean.

But the truth, according to Hammond River Angling Association president Lee Robinson, isn't pretty.

Water quality testing has revealed Bradley Brook has "one of the highest levels of E. coli" in the Hammond River watershed, Robinson said. Testing also indicates low levels of dissolved oxygen, which is necessary to support fish, invertebrates, bacteria and plants.

The water has also tested positive for elevated levels of iron, copper and potassium.

Septic systems, gravel pits

Outdated, poorly functioning septic systems in neighbouring homes re likely causing the E. coli contamination, Robinson said.

High levels of turbidity are due to nearby gravel pits leaching dirt and sand into ditches and into the brook. The brook also has "among the highest density of garbage in the watershed: old bicycles and tires and bathtubs and stuff that you wouldn't expect to find," Robinson said.

The main problem has to do with the density of development in the area.

"Most of the other brooks in the Hammond River watershed are in much less populated areas," Robinson said, "and they don't seem to have as bad water quality problems.

"Where there is a lot of development, the trees and natural vegetation disappears, so it's more prone to erosion. As the banks erode, the dirt washes into the water."

Crews will plant trees along the riverbank, pictured in this Service New Brunswick map, in a bid to slow erosion, a major factor in turbidity problems at Bradley Brook. (Submitted by the Hammond River Angling Association)

The Hammond River Angling Association has launched a tree-planting initiative in a bid to both curb erosion and shade the water, keeping it cool for salmon, trout and other fish.

Homeowners are invited to contact the Angling Association, Robinson said, if they need help re-vegetating the riverbank on their property.

"We usually have some extra trees that we would be happy to plant," she said.

Big cleanup

This Saturday, the public is invited to a cleanup of Bradley Brook supported by the EcoAction Fund through the federal Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Volunteers will meet at the Hammond River Angling Association at 10 a.m., then travel in teams to Bradley Brook. Maps of the area, a snack, non-latex gloves, and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring appropriate clothing such as boots, waders, hunter orange and a fall jacket.

After the cleanup will come outreach.

"I'm not sure how aware people are of the issues," Robinson said. "Part of the plan is to talk to residents who live along the water and get them to check out their septic systems and see if they need updating.

"It would be great if there was some sort of incentive for people who do need to update their septic systems — because it can get quite expensive."