Saint John police confirm they're investigating allegations of "improper conduct" against a now-former employee of the local Boys and Girls Club.

"No information to date indicates that [the alleged conduct] occurred on club property," Insp. Tanya LeBlanc said in an emailed statement Monday.

The club sent a notice home with children Friday advising parents and guardians of the allegations.

Program director Amanda Downey told CBC News on Sunday that the employee was suspended "immediately" after the club became aware of the allegations and subsequently terminated "in light of new information."

The club is co-operating with the police investigation and the New Brunswick Department of Social Development's child protection service has been notified, she said.

No information about the nature of the allegations has been released.

The Saint John Police Force "appreciates there is public interest in response to the letters that were sent to families and guardians of children who attend the club," said LeBlanc.

Saint John police confirmed Monday they've been in contact with the Boys and Girls Club, as stated in a letter the club sent home to parents Friday. (CBC)

But police will not confirm any information that might identify the child complainant or comment on actions taken by the club with respect to the allegations, she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 648-3333.

The Saint John Boys and Girls Club provides programs and services to more than 400 children and youth daily.





"We have strict policies and guidelines in place that enforce a zero tolerance for actions and behaviours that might jeopardize the safety and security of the children and youth in our care," Downey said Monday.

"We are proud of our record of service and want to reassure families in our community that the safety of the children and youth who attend our club is of paramount importance to us."

The club, located on Paul Harris Street, has operated in the city for more than 100 years.