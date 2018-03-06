Parents of some children attending the Boys and Girls Club of Saint John are upset with how the organization has handled "improper conduct" allegations against a now-former employee.

The club sent a notice home with children Friday advising parents and guardians of the allegations, which are now being investigated by Saint John police.

Angela McCue felt the club should have done something more pro-active than slipping a letter inside her daughter's backpack. She said if she had not found it in the pack Saturday, it might easily have been lost.

A photo of the letter sent home to parents of children attending Boys and Girls Club of Saint John programs. (CBC News)

"Most times she brings homework home or events, like things going on at the school, and she ends up throwing them out," McCue told CBC News.

"I think they, personally, should have had a meeting for all parents who were involved."

CBC News spoke to another parent with similar concerns.

The club issued a brief statement Monday saying that because there is an open police investigation, they are unable to speak further on the matter at this time.

The statement does say the suspended employee has now been terminated "in light of new information."

The Boys and Girls Club of Saint John is located on Paul Harris Street. (Google Street View)

After discovering the letter, McCue posted it online and said she received feedback from a slew of angry parents.

"You have to sit there and you have to talk to your kids. That's not an easy topic to bring up to your children and ask those sorts of questions," said McCue, adding the exact nature of the allegations remains unclear.

"No parent is prepared to ask those sorts of questions."

The club is co-operating with the police investigation and the New Brunswick Department of Social Development's child protection service has been notified, said program director Amanda Downey on Sunday.

Saint John police confirmed the investigation Monday in an emailed statement.

"No information to date indicates that [the alleged conduct] occurred on club property," said Insp. Tanya LeBlanc.

Saint John police have confirmed they're investigating the allegations. (CBC)

The Saint John Police Force "appreciates there is public interest in response to the letters that were sent to families and guardians of children who attend the club," said LeBlanc.

But police will not confirm any information that might identify the child complainant or comment on actions taken by the club with respect to the allegations, she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 648-3333.

The Boys and Girls Club of Saint John provides programs and services to more than 400 children and youth daily. The club, located on Paul Harris Street, has operated in the city for more than 100 years.