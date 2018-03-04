The Boys and Girls Club of Saint John says it has fired an employee accused of "improper conduct."

The club is "cooperating with the Saint John Police as they conduct an investigation," and is offering "full support" to the child involved and their family, said Amanda Downey, the club's program director, in an emailed statement.

She did not say when the allegations came to light, or how. However, she said the employee was suspended "immediately" after the club became aware of the allegations, which the club also reported to the New Brunswick Department of Social Development and Child Protection.

The employee was later terminated, she said.

"Because this is now an open police investigation, we are unable to speak further on the matter at this time," Downey said in Sunday's statement.

CBC reached out to the Saint John Police Force but did not receive an immediate response.