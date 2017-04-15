Hundreds of people are expected to fill two churches in the Town of St. George, N.B., Saturday to say goodbye to a local family that died in a fire in their home on Tuesday.

The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. to remember 80-year-old Esther (Spinney) Boyd and her three sons, William (Billy) Boyd, 59, David (Davey) Boyd, 55, and Robert (Robbie) Boyd, 52.

The four died of smoke inhalation when their home went up in flames on Tuesday.

Following investigations by the RCMP and the provincial fire marshal's office, the fire at 25 South Street was determined not to be suspicious in nature, but the cause remains unknown.

The deaths have shaken the tight-knit community of about 1,500 people.

The service is being held in St. George Baptist Church at 25 Main Street, with overflow being directed to St. Mark's Anglican Church across the street.

Following the service, a public reception will be held on Main Street, which was closed to traffic at noon.

A private graveside service for the four was held Saturday morning.

Quiet in front of the Boyd home this morning. MLA Rock Doucet says the firefighters at graveside service were struggling to fight back tears pic.twitter.com/WRyKRZxKkU — @mattybing

The Boyd family was remembered by New Brunswick Southwest MP Karen Ludwig in the House of Commons on April 13.

The MP also thanked first responders and their community for their support after the tragic loss.