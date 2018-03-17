Boxer David Whittom, who has been in an artificial coma since May 2017, died at the age of 39.

His death was confirmed by his relatives Friday.

"With a broken heart in a million pieces, I announce to you my friends that my David Whittom has joined the angels and my mother this afternoon," said his partner, Jelena Zerdoner in French.

Injured in Fredericton fight

Whittom, a native of St. Quentin, New Brunswick, lost in the 10th round to Gary Kopas of Saskatoon in a match for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship that was held in Fredericton.

David Whittom, on the left in this picture, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fight in Fredericton on May 27, 2017. (Ellen TS Photography)

Whittom began to experience severe headaches several minutes after the fight. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage after doctors had detected hemorrhage on the left side of the brain.

Whittom was then placed into an artificial coma.

The athlete turned 39 years old on March 10.