A thief dropped through the ceiling of Bowman's Pharmasave in Fredericton and stole a cash register and narcotics — a crime the pharmacist says is a consequence of a growing opioid problem.

The break-in Sunday morning at the drugstore at Priestman and Regent streets was the second time an intruder found a way into the ceiling of a Fredericton drugstore in the past week.

Police wouldn't say whether they suspect the break-ins were related.

Paul Bowman, who co-owns the drugstore with his wife, Lindsay, said that when he discovered the break-in on Monday, he felt sad about the lengths people will go to feed their addictions.

There are "a lot of emotions that go through your mind when someone's come into your personal space uninvited," he said.

The couple turned to Facebook to share the news, and they received an outpouring of support from the Fredericton community.

Pharmasave on Regent Street was broken at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police arrived on scene just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Bowman said they posted the information because they believe health-care professionals have a duty to let the public know such things can happen.

More important, he said, he and his wife are hoping to eliminate a stigma behind drug addiction, which he said can do nothing to alleviate the opioid crisis in Canada.

"I want people to have a conversation around the stigma associated with addiction," Bowman said.

'Addictions are a serious issue within the area and also within the province and the country as a whole, and we certainly see this as a motivation for this crime.' Matt Meyers , Fredericton police staff-sergeant

With the help of an alarm system and security videos, the pharmacy feels confident police will find the suspect.

Staff Sgt. Matt Meyers said Fredericton police were called to the drugstore around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Meyers wouldn't say how much was stolen from the store. Another business was also broken into.

About 75 per cent of crime he sees in the area is related to drug addiction, Meyers said.

"Addictions are a serious issue within the area and also within the province and the country as a whole, and we certainly see this as a motivation for this crime."

Not the first time

Last week, crisis negotiators with Fredericton police had to talk an armed man out of the ceiling of Shoppers Drug Mart on Prospect Street. The man was arrested after a three-hour standoff and then released. He is expected to appear in court at the end of December.​

In their Facebook post, the Bowmans said many New Brunswickers have a hard time managing pain. People take prescription drugs, then often struggle to get off them.

"When a prescription for the medication is no longer appropriate, some people have a very difficult time withdrawing from the medication," the post said.

"Some are not able to get the help they need. Those folks will turn to the streets and black markets to obtain these drugs. That leads to crimes like this."

A bigger crisis

A report released by the Health Department said 29 deaths last year were related to opioids. During the first six months of 2017, at least 17 people died from opioid overdoses. The province only has data up to June 30.

The Bowman post said there isn't an easy solution to the opioid problem, but health-care professionals are working to identify people struggling with prescription drug addictions.

"They're reviewing prescribing practices and reducing easy access to these drugs," the post said.

Meyers would not release any further information about the investigation into the break-in.

Pharmasave said anyone interested in accessing naloxone to block the effects of opioids or be trained to administer it can let the store know.