The fire hall in Bouctouche, New Brunswick has had several pieces of emergency equipment stolen this weekend, according to a news release from the southeast RCMP.

Various tools and equipment used to respond to emergencies, including the department's "jaws of life" went missing sometime overnight between Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

"The equipment is unique as it's specially made for and used by fire departments," said RCMP in the release. "All of the equipment that was stolen has BFD spray painted on it."

The news release goes on to say that the equipment is necessary for the fire department when responding to emergency situations.

A fire department vehicle that was also reported stolen has been recovered, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Southeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.