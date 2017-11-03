Members of the Teodosijevic family dodged sniper bullets and smuggled gasoline into a war zone to stay alive.

Originally from Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Teodosijevics were uprooted during the Bosnian war that killed more than 100,000 people between 1992 and 1995.

"One day you have the perfect life," said Olivera Watson, who was 25 when the war broke out during the breakup of Yugoslavia. "The next you're struggling to stay alive, and you had nothing."

She and her mother, Azra, travelled from Bosnia to Canada in 1997 and are now celebrating two decades in Fredericton. They're also thanking, again, everyone who helped bring them to a country that gave them a second chance.

"Once we got on the plane it was all like a dream," said Watson, who arrived in Fredericton with her mother on Sept. 27, 1997.

This photo hangs in Azra Teodosijevic's home on Fredericton's north side. It was taken after she and her daughter Olivera came to Canada and shows them with members of the Brunswick Street Baptist Church who sponsored them. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Photos from that day show mother and daughter being greeted at the Fredericton International Airport by New Brunswickers holding signs or clapping.

"And they bought us an apartment," said Watson, now married and working in IT for Stantec Consulting Ltd.

"It was just like a dream, everything was there — furniture, dishes, decorations.

"Those people, what they did for us is unbelievable."

A perfect life in Sarajevo

Eight years before the war, Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. At that time, the Teodosijevic family's life was "perfect," Watson said.

"We all had a job, high education. Schooling was almost free, medication, doctors, dentists — we didn't really have to pay."

But everything changed with war.

"I can still say we left at the beginning, that first year, and we were one of the lucky people to do that."

After her daughters escaped from the Bosnian war, Azra Teodosijevic says she spent the next year inside the family's Sarajevo apartment fearful for her life. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Watson can still remember her father, Zdravko, stepping in front of the very last Sarajevo bus for women and children escaping as refugees to Belgrade, Serbia.

He demanded his two daughters be allowed on the bus or the driver would have to run him over.

After getting on the bus, the girls wouldn't see their parents for another year.

"Mom basically did not leave her apartment," Watson said, translating as Azra recalled that year in Sarajevo. "And my dad really tried to protect her as much as he could.

"You're scared for your life every day."

Dodging snipers

Her parents' decision to send her and her sister to Serbia came after a sniper "played" with Watson one day.

She'd gone out to pick up medicine for her father a few blocks from home.

"At one point I just heard a bullet make a noise —'whoosh' — but I didn't pay much attention because there was already noise."

"But when another bullet just shoot in front of me. I realized somebody was shooting at me."

Olivera Watson says a sniper in Sarajevo "played" with her one day, firing all around her as she tried to retrieve medicine for her father. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

She tried to run for cover, but the sniper kept firing in every direction.

"I realized somebody is just playing with me because snipers don't miss," she said. "If he wanted to kill me, he would."

A year later, Azra and Zdravko joined their daughters in Serbia after smuggling in gasoline for a car to get them out of the war zone.

Applied to Canada

Once reunited, the family applied for refugee status in Canada, inspired by what Watson had read studying geology and cartography at university and in later research.

"From everything I learned, that sounded like just the best country," she said. "So we all filled in the papers to go."

Each family member applied to Canada, but only Watson's newlywed sister and her husband were chosen to go.

"I was single and applied with Mom and Dad, who were elderly," Watson said. "So we were rejected."

Family left behind

This photo of Azra Teodosijevic and her husband Zdravko rests beside her bed in her Fredericton home. Zdravko got his daughters out of Bosnia early in the war but suffered a stroke the day one of them flew to Canada. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Despite the rejections, the Teodosijevics were still excited that someone in the family would cross the Atlantic Ocean.

The day the plane departed, however, Watson's father suffered a massive stroke while loading the car for the drive to the airport.

He immediately fell into a coma and was taken to hospital.

"Nobody can really understand, until you are in that decision, that you are choosing in seconds 'life' and "not life," Watson said.

With her mother's help, just three hours after Zdravko's stroke, Watson was forcing her sister onto the plane to Canada.

"She's still not at peace with that," Watson said. "I think she made — well we made for her, actually — a good decision because if she didn't come to Canada, me and Mom wouldn't be here either."

In July 1995, a month after the stroke, Zdravko Teodosijevic died.

"He never made it to Canada," Watson said.

Home in Canada

Today, the three surviving members of the family look back on their journey to Canada as a turning point.

Once her sister landed in her new hometown of Fredericton, she scoured the community looking for help to bring the rest of the family over, Watson said.

With the help of the Brunswick Street Baptist Church, she succeeded and was reunited with her mother and sister two years later.

To show their gratitude, the family continues to help new refugees adjust to life in Canada.

"Don't be afraid," Watson wanted them to know. "It is hard at first because everything is different. But time heals everything and you will be OK."