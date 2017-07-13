Part history lesson, part art gallery, the 'Disputed Boundaries & Rediscovered Families' showcase lays out part of the history of the Canadian-American border.

Its centrepiece is a sprawling floor map of the norther portion of the border where viewers can walk along the international boundary, without risking an international incident.

"There is so much history here," said Fred Ferrall, director and archivist at the Provincial Archives. "And people from this part of the province don't really think of it this way, but the northwestern part of the province was really the frontier even in the middle of the nineteenth century."

Fred Farrell, director and archivist of the Provincial Archives, says the 'Disputed Boundaries & Rediscovered Families' showcase is great way to learn the border's history. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

A single photo of Madawaska and Aroostook Counties taken from space by Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, is the only article on display that lacks lines, borders, and boundaries. Everything else is branded with contours of countries and the marks of history.

It's accompanied with a timeline dating back to 1604 that showcases efforts in history that went into forging the imaginary line that separates two nations.

"That northwest corner was a real coming together of various cultures," said Farrell. "Indigenous, the Danes, the Scots, Francophone, Acadians. It was a really different cultural spot than people may think of for New Brunswick."

A large list of names is also on display, a record of the families divided by the creation of the boundary.

"Even after the boundary was settled, for all intents and purposes I would say up until the 1980s, the boundary didn't really exist," said Farrell. "Because people went back and forth. People on the New Brunswick side had children born on the American side so they would go to American hospitals. People on both sides worked on the other side of the boundary. So, it's not the fixed security type of situation that we think of it today."

A sprawling floor map of the northern portion of the New Brunswick and Maine border allows visitors to walk along the international perimeter. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The exhibit was originally created for the Acadian World Congress in 2014, and has spent much of its time since in Edmundston, as well as Rivière-du-Loup.

It has since been moved to the Provincial Archives in Fredericton where it will be on display, free and open to the public, until Sept. 2.

"It does give a good representation of the types of documents and the formats of documents people can use to understand history," said Farrell.