Charity calls cause confusion in Campbellton

The New Brunswick Association of Fire Chiefs has been calling people in Campbellton asking for donations to publish books to distribute in schools, but the calls caused some confusion at the Campbellton Fire Department.

RCMP were informed that someone was calling on behalf of the Campbellton Fire Department to collect money to purchase books for schools. But the charity calls were actually being made the chiefs' association.

Mike Walton, president of the association, said they're collecting money to publish fire safety activity booklets for school children.

"There's puzzles in them, there's colouring topics in them that you can colour, but it all has to do with fire safety," Walton said.

He said people are sometimes shy when it comes to donating money over the phone because they fear it could be a scam. Walton said they've found a decrease in their funding efforts because of that fear.

The association has been collecting money for booklets for about 15 years.

"It's a good project, but it has been hindered by the amount of fraud that's in our country today," he said.

The association is hoping to receive a total of $75,000 in donations to create the booklets.