People in McAdam are under orders to avoid using their tap water without boiling it first.

The village has been put under a boil water advisory because of a malfunction that prevented a sufficient amount of water from entering the system.

"We advise that you should not use the domestic water for drinking or cooking purposes unless you have first brought the water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes and allowed it to cool," said a statement from the Village of McAdam.

A new alarm system, which allows staff to monitor water operations for the village, initially sounded around 2 p.m., Sunday, indicating chlorine in the water was decreasing.

But the alarm went to the company that installed the system and not to village staff, Mayor Kenneth Stannix said Tuesday in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

McAdam Mayor Kenneth Stannix said the protocol for alerting village staff about water problems has now been fixed. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

A 6-hour gap

Staff didin't get an alarm until 6 p.m.

"The system should've notified McAdam staff right off the bat rather than sending a test alarm to EXP," Stannix said.

The village statement said water samples have been taken to test for bacteria, and residents will be notified of the results as soon as they are available.

The alert protocol has since been fixed so village staff are the first to be notified when there's a problem with the water.

The boil water advisory could end as early as Tuesday evening.