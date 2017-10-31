The Department of Health is investigating "some" reports of illness in the village of Fredericton Junction, which is under a boil water order after E. coli was found in samples taken last Thursday.

"We have reports of some illness so they are under investigation," department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane confirmed in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night.

He could not say how many cases are involved.

There is no word yet on what caused the E. coli in the municipal water system, or whether recent heavy rain could be a factor.

"We are investigating all possibilities," said Macfarlane.

Order issued Monday

The boil order was enacted by the department on Monday at noon and the village advised users later that day by hand-delivering notices door to door and through an advisory posted on its website.

People living and working in the village must boil tap water for at least one minute prior to consumption until further notice to lower the risk of getting sick from the bacteria, the department said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

That includes water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking or dental hygiene.

Otherwise, people should use bottled water.

Infants and toddlers should be sponge-bathed and caregivers need to ensure no water is swallowed.

Tap water is safe to use for other household purposes, such as washing dishes.

Report illnesses

People who experience vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea during the boil order should seek medical attention and tell their health care provider about the boil order, the advisory says.

Any illness should also be reported to public health at 506-453-2830.

The Department of Health is working with the village to investigate the condition of the drinking water system.

"Please be assured that you will be kept informed of any further developments and remediation initiatives being taken to rectify the water quality problem at this time," village council stated in its advisory.

Two consecutive water samples must be approved by the department before the boil order can be lifted, it said.