A boil water advisory is in effect for residents in the St. George area, west of the Magaguadavic River following a water main break.

The Town of St. George on Friday morning said on Friday that residents are being asked to boil their water for at least one minute.

The notice said it's not advised to brush teeth or consume raw tap water during the advisory.

Water testing is expected to start on Friday and after two consecutive tests, the town will ask that the boil order be lifted by the province's Health Department.

Areas affected by the boil water advisory include: