A boil water order has been issued for parts of east Saint John until further notice "as a result of operational maintenance on the water distribution system," the city announced Thursday.

The order affects 229 homes and businesses along Westmorland Road and a nearby area.

"Although we do not have a definitive timeline for the duration of the order at this point, customers can expect that it may last until early next week," city spokesperson Lisa Caissie said in an email to CBC News.

The Department of Health advised Saint John Water to impose the boil order because sections of the water distribution system in the area had reduced positive pressure or lost pressure during the maintenance work, said Caissie.

"Reduced positive pressure increases the potential for contaminants from the ground to enter the water main," she said.

Bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and can pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The affected addresses include:

15, 17, 24-183 Westmorland Rd.

19, 21, 29-73 Tisdale Lane

2, 10 Jardine St.

2-84 McLaughlin Cres.

3-41 Barbara Cres.

2-16 Carl Ct.

6-35 Eastland Ct.

6-33 Highmount Ct.

4-61 Northumberland Ave.

3-31 Killburn Ave.

58-79 Burder St.

154-181 Ellerdale St.

11, 15 Clay Works Lane

Those affected by the order should boil their tap water for at least one minute to kill any bacteria or other organisms before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth, make ice, juice, coffee or tea, or washing vegetables that won't be cooked.

Otherwise, they should use bottled water.

It is safe to wash dishes in hot, soapy tap water and then air dry, or use a dishwater, the city said.

The tap water is also safe for bathing and for swimming pools, it said.

A low volume potable water leak was discovered in a brick manhole near the intersection of Westmorland Road and Derrick Court, said Caissie.

To repair the water main, a new section needs to be installed around the brick manhole, she said.

The city is working closely with the Department of Health and will advise affected homes and businesses as soon as the boil order is lifted.

Construction has been underway for more than a year to replace, repair and fix water pipes heading to the new water treatment site at Latimore Lake Road. The work is part of the city's Safe Clean Drinking Water Project.

The project is expected to be completed by 2018, costing roughly $278 million.