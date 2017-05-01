Another boil water order has been issued for parts of Doaktown, effective immediately, after "unfavourable weather conditions" turned the water cloudy.

The order affects all municipal water system users between 84 Main St. and 430 Main St. and all side streets west of the Doaktown Bridge, with the exception of Miramichi Street, a notice issued by the village on Monday states.

Because of the high turbidity, all water for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking or dental hygiene, must be held at a rolling boil for one minute before use, the advisory says.

"Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed and caregivers need to ensure no water is swallowed."

The boil order remains in place until further notice.

This is the second boil order for the approximately 160 affected homes and businesses in recent weeks. The previous order was in effect for about two weeks, between April 12 and April 25.

"Village council sincerely regrets any inconvenience this may cause to our residents and businesses," the notice issued on Monday states. "We appreciate your co-operation."