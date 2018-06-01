Boil water advisory in effect at Parlee Beach

A boil water advisory is currently in effect for Parlee Beach as a precaution after a park employee didn't follow proper procedure when watering the park's grass.

Signs telling visitors not to drink the water at Parlee Beach started popping up at the provincial park yesterday.

A park official said employees were watering the lawn when one of them turned off a switch that ensures the well water is cleared of any coliform bacteria.

"It was human error," explained Allen Bard.

He said the employee thought the chlorine, used at the park to clear the water, would adversely affect the grass.

That is not the case, according to Bard, who said he will ensure all park employees get proper training to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday. (Radio-Canada)

As a precaution, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health has issued a boil water advisory for Parlee Beach.

It will be in place until at least Monday, which is when park officials expect the water samples to come back.

If the samples have no fecal bacteria, which is the Canadian standard for drinking water, the advisory will be lifted. Either way, another sample will be taken on Monday.

After the first incident, the park employee then accidentally shut down the entire system, which Bard said was also a mistake, resulting in the park's showers and water fountains being shut off for part of the day. Thursday and Friday were the first hot days of the beach season.

The provincial park opened for the season one week ago. The washrooms on the west side of the park, near the restaurant, had been closed all week, with signs on the doors saying to use the east-side washrooms.

Bard said that was also a mistake. The washrooms were opened to the public Friday.