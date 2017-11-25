The City of Moncton has ended a boil water order for north-end homes and businesses.

Water testing results have shown the water in the affected area is now safe to consume, said a news release issued by the city Saturday.

The order applied to nearly 1,400 homes in the Magnetic Hill and Charles Lutes areas.

This is the area that was affected by the boil order. (City of Moncton)

Residents who have been away from their homes for the last few days should take a few minutes to flush out the water in their plumbing, to remove water that has been sitting in their pipes, said the release.

The city issued the two-day precautionary boil order on Thursday because of scheduled maintenance work.