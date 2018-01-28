RCMP are investigation after the body of a woman in her fifties was found outside in Alma, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman in her fifties was found outdoors Saturday in Alma, near Fundy National Park.

Police aren't releasing the woman's name at this time, but say they have identified her as someone who was reported missing earlier in the day. Her body was discovered by people out searching for her, at around 4 p.m., said Sgt. Chantal Farrah.

Farrah said police don't yet know the cause of the woman's death, and are not ruling out any possibilities.

The major crimes unit is now investigating.

"If there are reasons for us to make sure to take every step possible to ensure that we have the preservation of any evidence, and make sure that we explore all avenues, we will reach out to our specialized services, and in this case, it was deemed that it would be appropriate and that's why major crime is involved," she said.

"But again, we are at the preliminary stages of investigating all the circumstances involving her death, and we are continuing to do that."

Farrah said an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.