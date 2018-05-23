Body of missing 84-year-old man from Landry Office found

The body of an 84-year-old man from Landry Office, who had been reported missing last week, has been found, say RCMP.

A passerby discovered the man's body Tuesday in a wooded area along chemin Mallais near Duguayville, about 20 kilometres southeast of his hometown on the Acadian Peninsula, Sgt. Stéphane Blanchard of the Northeast District said in a news release on Wednesday.

"At this time, foul play is not suspected in his death," said Blanchard.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of death.

The man was reported missing to police on May 18 and they requested the public's help the following day in locating him. He had been incorrectly identified as being 78 years old at the time.

He was last seen on May 16.