RCMP investigating after body of kayaker found in Bay of Fundy

West District RCMP are investigating after a man's body was found in a kayak in the Bay of Fundy in Charlotte County on Friday morning.

Cooke Aquaculture employees made the grisly discovery shortly before 7 a.m. near a group of small rocky islands between Blacks Harbour and Grand Manan known as The Wolves, said Cpl. Jayson Hansen.

The fishing crew recovered the body and kayak then met RCMP and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf, he said.

Police do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing, said Hansen. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday morning to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim appears to be in his early 30s and police believe he may be from Florida, based on some documentation found, said Hansen.

Police have made a tentative identification but are working with the United States Consulate General in Halifax to confirm the man's identity and to notify next of kin, he said.

Cooke staff commended

Hansen said the Cooke Aquaculture staff "seem to be holding up well, but it certainly was a shock … as you can imagine.

"For the ones we had spoken to, it was the first time they had ever experienced anything like that. They said that their training is what helped them get through it."

They practise doing sea rescues with man overboard drills, he said.

"They're certainly commended for taking immediate action and attempting to come to the rescue of the person and assisting with the police investigation."

Company spokesman Joel Richardson declined to comment.