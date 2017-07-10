Saint John Police are investigating the discovery of a body underneath the Saint John viaduct over the weekend.

Sgt. Chuck Elgee of the Saint John Police said officers discovered the body around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday underneath the north side of the viaduct in the Hilyard Street area.

The body was discovered in the bushes by officers who were in the area at the time.

The officers said the body was severely decomposed.

Elgee said a preliminary investigation is underway and an autopsy will be conducted on Monday morning.