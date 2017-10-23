The body of a woman was found Monday morning in a wooded area just off Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, RCMP have confirmed.

Sgt. Louis Robichaud said a passerby discovered the body in the woods at the end of Fergus Street, near Wheeler, at about 9:40 a.m.

Codiac RCMP are investigating to determine the identity of the woman and her cause of death.

Police vehicles are parked on Wheeler Boulevard near where a woman's body was found. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

A police operation has been underway in the area for most of the day.

Police vehicles have been on the site, not far from Botsford Street.

People dressed in full-body white suits could be seen in a treed area, scouring the woods.

Several bags have been carried out.