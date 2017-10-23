The body of a woman was found Monday morning in a wooded area just off Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, RCMP have confirmed.
Sgt. Louis Robichaud said a passerby discovered the body in the woods at the end of Fergus Street, near Wheeler, at about 9:40 a.m.
Codiac RCMP are investigating to determine the identity of the woman and her cause of death.
A police operation has been underway in the area for most of the day.
Police vehicles have been on the site, not far from Botsford Street.
People dressed in full-body white suits could be seen in a treed area, scouring the woods.
Several bags have been carried out.