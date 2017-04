The body of a missing 29-year-old Norton man has been found near the Kennebecasis River, RCMP say.

The police said in a statement that the man's body was found Tuesday at about 8 p.m. near the river in Norton.

Matthew Corey Parlee was reported missing on April 11.

Sgt. Jim MacPherson foul play is not suspected, but police are working to determine the exact cause of death.