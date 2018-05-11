Body found along Restigouche River IDed as missing Campbellton man

A body found on the shore of the Restigouche River in Campbellton earlier this week has been identified as a man who went missing during a snowstorm in January, say RCMP.

Lawrence Caissie, 59, was last seen on Jan. 4, when he left the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

An autopsy performed Thursday confirmed the body discovered on Tuesday night near Rimap Park was Caissie, based on physical traits and a tattoo on his forearm, said Cpl. François Côté.

The exact cause of death has not been determined yet, but investigators do not suspect foul play, he said.

Caissie's n​ext of kin have been notified.

Côté said they at least "have some closure.

"Even though it's sad, they know now what happened. They won't be looking for him forever."

2nd body identified

An autopsy on a second body found floating in the river near the Campbellton wharf on Thursday is scheduled to be performed at 4 p.m., said Côté.

Police have identified the body as being a 76-year-old local man and don't believe his death is suspicious, but the autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

The man had not been reported missing and police do not believe he was in the river for an extended period of time.

His name has not been released as next of kin have not been notified.