Body discovered along Restigouche River in Campbellton

Campbellton RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered along the banks of the Restigouche River on Tuesday night.

A person walking along the edge of the river, near Rimap Park, made the grisly discovery around 5:45 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, Sgt. René Labbé said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

The person's identity has not yet been determined, said Labbé.

No information about the condition of the body, or whether it's a man or a woman has been released.

There's no word yet on whether police suspect any foul play.



