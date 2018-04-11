Fredericton force hasn't made clear case for body cameras it's buying, prof says

A St. Thomas University criminologist says a lot of questions need answering — including why — before Fredericton police start using their new body cameras.

"If they're now going to be part of everyday policing, then it's fair we ask these questions," said Michael Boudreau, a professor at the Fredericton university.

City council approved a $115,000 agreement this week with Axon Public Safety Canada Inc. for six body cameras and new digital audio-visual recording equipment to upgrade interview rooms at police headquarters.

The goal is to add more cameras eventually.

The force said a 90-day pilot project with the cameras proved they were useful and members of the public who were surveyed generally accepted their use.

But more specific results of the project were not made public, so the case for the cameras isn't clear, said Boudreau.

If people are concerned about their privacy, that's now going to be in question,especially when they're stopped by an officer. - Michael Boudreau , criminologist

"If they consider this to be an important tool in their arsenal for fighting crime, for reducing the crime rate, which is already low, then let us know what the study is," Boudreau said.

Boudreau said he wants to see results of the pilot, including information about how the public was surveyed.

"Who is the public? How many people did they survey? Is it a significant number of people?" he asked in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"If it isn't, then it doesn't matter what the public said. If it's 1,200 people, that's not significant."

Fredericton police will buy six body cameras after trying them out in a pilot project last year. (CBC)

To be transparent, Boudreau said, police have an obligation to release the findings from the pilot project, redacting personal information that could identify people previously surveyed.

Boudreau also wants to know whether the cameras will be on all the time or only after an officer exits a vehicle.

Council was told both the body cameras and new recording equipment in the interview suites will be connected to a cloud system for storage.

But Boudreau noticed that the force didn't say when the cameras will be turned off, how long personal data will be stored, or whether the data will be available for purposes other than Crown evidence.

Chief calls it 'internal' survey

Leanne Fitch, the Fredericton police chief, said a summary of the pilot project and survey will be put on the city's website but she didn't specify when.

In an email to CBC News, she also described the survey as internal, suggesting it was only officers who were surveyed, but said comments from members of the public were included.

"We have extensive policy and consultation with the privacy commissioner and legal," she wrote.

"Lots of governance and oversight of its use."

What's the point?

Earlier this week, Fitch said the cameras will help protect officers, particularly those at traffic stops.

But Boudreau said it's not clear whether there's been an issue at traffic stops.

Six Fredericton police officers started using body cameras Friday for a 90-day trial of the technology that could help increase public trust, the deputy chief says. 0:50

"Has there been a significant problem with police involvement in traffic stops that the body-worn cameras would help to alleviate or address public safety?" he said. "If there isn't, what's the point?"

He said police departments across Canada are typically shying away from body cameras because of high costs.

There's also an issue of privacy, Boudreau said.

"If people are concerned about their privacy, that's now going to be in question, especially when they're stopped by an officer," he said.

Although drivers might not have a choice, he said, they might not be happy about being recorded if they run a red light.

"For me it's, how will that camera enhance an officer's ability to then carry out her or his duties more effectively than what they're already doing," he said.