Remember the bobcat that was photographed mid-pounce near Sackville?

The Atlantic Wildlife Institute believes the same animal was brought in a few days later for medical care after it was found struggling in the wild.

Pam Novak, director of wildlife care at the institute north of Sackville, said a very young bobcat was brought in last Thursday after someone saw it trying to hide under cars.

It also struggled to crawl up a snowbank and kept tumbling back into a ditch, she said.

"It was starting to really show signs of distress," she said.

The photos show a bobcat mid-hunt. (Paul LeBlanc )

Four days earlier, on Jan. 14, Moncton photographer Paul LeBlanc shot photos of a bobcat near Sackville pouncing on its prey.

Novak said she believes the bobcat is the same one treated by the charity. The struggling cat was found in the same area not long after the photographs were taken, and it's also about the same size as the bobcat in the pictures.

The bobcat is only about three months old and weighs under 10 pounds, Novak said, so it's a "little bit of a mystery" as to why it was out trying to hunt and survive on its own.

Normally, a bobcat would stay with its mother until it was at least six months old, so something must have happened to the mother, she said.

Pam Novak says the bobcat will be kept at the Atlantic Wildlife Institute until it's big enough to hunt successfully on its own. (Paul LeBlanc )

"There's no way she would have been out hunting and trying to survive on her own," Novak said.

"She wouldn't have lasted much longer from when we got her in."

The bobcat is doing well now and seems a "feisty and wild" kitten.

It will stay at the wildlife centre until it is big enough to be successful hunting on its own, likely this spring, Novak said.