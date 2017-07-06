A 32-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision between two boats in Shediac Bay on Canada Day.

No one was injured in the collision, Shediac RCMP Cpl. Gabriel Deveau said Thursday.

Police were called about the collision on July 1 and determined the boater responsible had failed to remain at the scene, said Deveau.

Investigators later located the suspect boat at the wharf in Grand-Barachois, where it was docking, he said.

The operator was arrested for impaired operation of a boat and subsequently released to appear in court in October.

RCMP are reminding boaters and motorists that operating any vehicle under the influence of alcohol can result in impaired driving charges, as well as serious injury or death.