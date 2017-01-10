The red-and-white sign, an image of a young boy holding the hand of an unseen adult, was once a familiar sight in Canadian neighbourhoods.

It was the symbol of Block Parents, a popular crime-prevention and child safety program that in recent years has struggled with a lack of money and volunteers across the country.

Now the RCMP detachment in Sackville is working to bring it back.

Jean-Francois LeBlanc, the detachment's community programs officer, is recruiting volunteers to inject new life into Block Parents.

"I grew up using the program with my parents, and we always thought it was a great program in case of an emergency for kids or anybody that's in distress," LeBlanc said.

With the Block Parent Program of Canada, volunteers display signs in their windows at home, offering temporary refuge to seniors or children who are being bullied, lost, hurt or ill, caught in severe weather or frightened by a stranger.

Until LeBlanc's efforts, there were no Block Parents in Sackville, but since August he has signed up 15 volunteers through social media, word-of-mouth, handing out flyers in the downtown core, and leaving brochures at local daycares.

Sackville has largest program

Jean-Francois LeBlanc, the community programs officer with the RCMP in Sackville, has good memories of the Block Parents program from his own childhood. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Linda Patterson, the president of both the New Brunswick and Canadian Block Parent programs, said Sackville now has by far the largest and most active group in the province.

She said there may be a few other Block Parents across the province, but other than LeBLanc, no one is recruiting or trying to build programs in other communities.

"I'm sad for that," Patterson said.

"At one time we were extremely active."

Patterson attributes the decline of the program to a number of factors.

"There were a lot more stay-at-home moms," she said.

"Society has really changed in the last 20, 25 years.

"Also, children are not allowed to walk to school as much as they used to. They are driven or they are bused. And cellphones have become a thing that children carry."

But Patterson still sees a need for a community program aimed at keeping children and seniors safe.

"We're just another eyes and ears out there and a safe haven."

Parents signing up

Linda Patterson, the president of the New Brunswick and Canadian Block Parent programs, said the program dwindled to almost nothing in recent years, partly because more children take the bus to school or have cellphones. (Sumbitted)

Meghan Barrett signed up for the Sackville program after hearing about it at her child's daycare.

"My parents were Block Parents growing up," she said.

Barrett remembers her father rushing to the aid of a group of kids who were screaming for help near the family's Riverview home.

"A girl was riding her bike and fell off."

Barrett said her father introduced himself as a Block Parent and brought the bleeding girl back to Barrett's mother, a nurse, where she was cleaned up.

"We found out who her parents were and called them."

Barrett said she was happy to go through the process to become a Block Parent.

LeBlanc said that after each volunteer fills out an application, the RCMP do a criminal background check. Then LeBlanc conducts an interview and a quick home inspection.

Patterson will be watching Sackville's growing Block Parent program to see if the same can be done in other communities across New Brunswick.