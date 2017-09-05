Blackville School didn't offer French immersion before, but now students can enrol in the program beginning in Grades 1, 3 or 6.

A total of 67 schools will offer the early French immersion program that sees children have the option to begin it in Grade 1.

Six of the schools are rural Anglophone schools: Blackville School, Nelson Rural School, North and South Esk Elementary School, Keswick Ridge School, Minto Elementary Middle School and Montgomery Street Elementary School.

Up until this year, many parents who wanted their children to learn French had to send them to schools in other communities.

Mindi Ann Buggie-Hachey will be teaching Grade 1 French immersion at Blackville School. (CBC )

"It's exciting, it will be a challenge," said Lindsay Turner, a Grade 3 French immersion teacher at Blackville, a kindergarten to Grade 12 school located about 50 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Turner will have 18 students in her class, which is more than what she was expecting.

In fact, 17 of the 21 students entering Grade 1 in Blackville are registered for French immersion. The remaining students will be placed in an English split class for students in Grades 1 and 2.

Lindsay Turner is a Grade 3 French immersion teacher at Blackville School, which is located about 50 kilometres from Miramichi. (CBC )

Mindi Ann Buggie-Hachey teaches Grade 1 French immersion at the school and said it's exciting to help students learn a new language.

"It's special because it's my first year teaching," said Buggie-Hachey. "It's a new program and this is the foundation for them."

Liberal promise

Students used to start French immersion in Grade 3. The former Liberal government led by Shawn Graham changed it to Grade 1 in 2008, but reversed the decision after the Liberals faced public pressure.

Restoring the French immersion entry point to Grade 1 was a high-profile campaign promise made by the Liberals under Brian Gallant in 2014.

"Studies show that when it comes to learning a second language, earlier is better," Premier Brian Gallant previously told CBC News in a statement.