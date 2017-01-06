The Anglican Bishop of Fredericton says there are several factors to be considered as the church looks at making changes for the future.

"The fundamental question is, how do we sustain the ministry of [Christ Church] Cathedral? One of the options we're looking at is how might we develop and rationalize our buildings," said David Edwards.

The church, along with the Anglican Diocese, owns five buildings in downtown Fredericton, as well as a large portion of The Green, from Church Street to the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge.

"A building like the cathedral, over the next however many hundreds of years it's going to stand there, is going to require maintenance," he said. "As with any old building there are building issues."

The church had a survey done, which has identified issues with the building, though Edwards couldn't point to any specific problems.

"It's not in any kind of crisis mode at the moment," he said, "If we left it for 20 years then who knows what state it will be in."

Edwards said the money that was held by the cathedral for maintenance was used in a previous project about 20 years ago.

What happens next?

"What we're looking at, is how do we create revenue streams in order to sustain the ministry here?" he said.

It presented the idea of selling both Odell House and Memorial Hall and building condos on Church Street, directly across from the cathedral in November.

"The congregation, in general, felt let's move forward on this," he said, though he added that not everyone felt that way.

Edwards said the church isn't considering selling the portion of The Green it owns at this time. He added that if the church were to sell that land, it wouldn't be sold to someone who wanted to develop it.

Before plans go further, Edwards said there is a lot of consolation to be done, with neighbours of the church and members of the Diocese of New Brunswick.

Edwards has already met with city officials in Fredericton.

"The city identifies the (cathedral) as a significant building within the city so we have a responsibility to both the city and ourselves to sustain the building."