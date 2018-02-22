A 27-year-old man from Kent County has died in a two-vehicle collision near Elsipogtog First Nation on Thursday, according to police.

Shortly before 11 a.m., RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 116, where the man, from Birch Ridge, a community 40 kilometres north of Moncton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital, Richibucto RCMP said in a news release.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

Police believe the vehicle driven by the woman crossed the centre line and collided with the other vehicle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting the investigation.