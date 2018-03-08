Major repairs that will close the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge in Fredericton for at least two months have been pushed back a year.

Upgrades were originally expected during the fall 2018 construction season.

Sean Lee, assistant director of engineering and operations for the City of Fredericton, told councillors this week that the work won't start until fall of 2019.

"Essentially, there will be no closures on the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge until after Harvest Jazz and Blues," Lee said in an interview with CBC News. "At that point we're looking at a full closure of the bridge."

For years, the historic bridge has been in need of major repairs.

Built in 1889 as a train bridge, the 580-metre structure spans the St. John River and connects the north and south sides of Fredericton.

Nearly $4 million is going to be spent renovating the bridge — rebuilding two or three of the piers, replacing the wood ties underneath and installing new decking. Funding for the project will come from all three levels of government.

Still safe for users

Last summer, viewing platforms on the bridge were closed after the city's parks and trees division found rot on the railings. A loose railing on one of the lookout platforms was also discovered.

The platforms will remain closed and will not reopen this summer.

"The bridge remains safe for use," said Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the city. "Ongoing maintenance will continue on the current deck surface.

"The public will be advised well in advance of any closure."

The closure in 2019 is still expected to last eight to 12 weeks.

Knorr said detailed design is continuing on the bridge, which will focus on a modular base structure system that will minimize actual construction time and delays to bridge users.

Full design details will be presented later, he said.

Lee said no major work is planned for this summer, but there might be instances where boards need to be replaced, which usually happens every year.