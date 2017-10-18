Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set to outline federal help for small businesses at an event in Hampton, N.B., on Wednesday morning.

Morneau is planning to unveil changes to his passive investment proposal so that it only targets unfair tax advantages used by the wealthy, a senior government official told The Canadian Press.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said Morneau will also share updated estimates showing there's between $200 billion and $300 billion in assets sitting in the passive investment accounts of just two per cent of all private corporations.

A government source confirmed the information to CBC News.

