The chaos of the mixed relay event is pictured as the race gets underway on a snowy Saturday in Charlo, a small northern New Brunswick village situated 32 kilometres east of Campbellton. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

Marion Heppell cheered on her son, Kevin Heppell, as he raced from the start line in the men's sprint at the Canadian Biathlon Championships in northern New Brunswick last week.

A few hours later, the roles were reversed.

Marion Hepell, left, cheers on her son, Kevin Hepelle, as he competes in the men's sprint event at the biathlon nationals in Charlo. Three members of the Hepelle family competed at nationals last week. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

The 2018 nationals at Les Aventuriers Ski Club in Charlo, a small village situated 32 kilometres east of Campbellton, was a Heppell family affair.

Marion, right, and Ron Heppell,left, go for a warm-up ski before the biathlon nationals in Charlo. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

Three members of the Charlo family competed in various events.

Kevin Heppell stood shoulder to shoulder with Olympians in the men's sprint, pursuit and mass starts events, while his mother participated in the same events at the masters women's level. Meanwhile his father, Ronald Heppell, took part in the masters men's sprint.

Junior women biathletes shoot in the prone position at the biathlon nationals in Charlo on Saturday. Megan Bankes of Alberta won gold in the sprint, pursuit and mixed relay events. Emily Dickson of British Columbia won the junior women's mass start. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

"There aren't many sports that you can have a family affair and be competing at a national level," said Kevin Heppell, 26.

Adam Runnalls anchored the gold-medal winning junior mixed relay team from Alberta on Saturday. Runnalls had a stellar week, also taking gold in all three junior men's events. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

However, the tables have turned with his parents now in the competitive biathlon, he said, recalling all the times his parents pushed him to not slow down on the uphill portions of the trail.

"It's payback now," he joked.

Cole Bender of British Columbia catches his breath after winning the senior boys 7.5-kilometre individual start event on Sunday. Bender also captured gold in the mixed relay and sprint event. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

When asked who was the better shot, Heppell had a clear answer.

"I'm not bragging, but I'm pretty sure it's me."

The Charlo athlete had a successful junior career, competing at the national level and carrying the flag for Team New Brunswick at the 2011 Canada Games before shifting his focus to cross-country.

The grueling nature of the biathlon was on full display during nationals in Charlo last week. Pictured is Quebec's Zachary Demers exhausted after a race. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

The Canadian championships was the second biathlon competition Heppell suited up for since 2011. He said it's part of his continued training for the Mont-Tremblant Ironman, a grueling triathlon held in Quebec ever year.

The Bailey bridge at Les Aventuriers Ski Club in Charlo connects trails on either side of the north branch of the Charlo River. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

Heppell, in his return to the sport, finished 10th in the men's sprint and 12th in both the pursuit and mass start — a "superb" outing against some of the nation's top biathletes, including a trio of Olympians.

"For me, just competing against them, some people that I know, was just superb," he said.

The Olympians from Alberta owned the podium throughout the week.

Athletes and coaches from across the county travelled to Charlo for the biathlon nationals last week. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

Scott Gow and Rosanna Crawford each swept the men's and women's sprint, pursuit and mass start events before teaming up with Aidan Millar to take gold in the mixed relay.

Adam Runnalls of Alberta had a stellar week, taking gold in all three junior men's events and anchoring his mixed-relay team with Megan Bankes and Chad Berling to victory.

Bankes, who's also from Alberta, won gold in the junior women's sprint, pursuit and mixed relay events. Emily Dickson of British Columbia won the junior women's mass start.