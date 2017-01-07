Sussex RCMP say there will be no further investigation into the crash.

A Belleisle Creek man was not hurt after his small ultralight plane crashed during takeoff Friday afternoon.

Police say the man, who has a runway on his property, was attempting a takeoff on the icy surface when one of the skis he had put on the plane got caught on uneven terrain.

Cpl. Manon MacKenzie of the RCMP said as a result when the man accelerated the plane to take off, one of the wings got caught in the tree.

"Because he got caught it kind of disturbed his take off and he didn't make it all the way above the tree line and his wing got caught in the tree."

MacKenzie said after the crash, the man was able to get himself out of the plane and wasn't injured.

MacKenzie said the Transportation Safety Board will not be investigating the incident.