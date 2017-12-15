The Fredericton Police Force is getting a four-legged addition to the force and her name is Bella.

Bella, a six-year-old black Labrador retriever will be a therapy dog for victims of violent crimes.

The agreement was signed at the beginning of this year but the roll out of Bella's therapy program was delayed by a influx of volunteers who needed to be trained.

Bella has been certified with St. John Ambulance and is the force's first therapy dog.

However, it's not the first dog who works with the police department. The Fredericton Police Force has a German Shepard in its canine team by the name of Enzo.

"We're really focusing on the new year and really hitting the ground running," Shelly Gregan, a victim witness supervisor with the Fredericton Police Force said.

Provide comfort

Bella will is there to provide comfort to victims in there time of need. Gregan said her duties can be as simple as sitting beside someone and letting them pet her.

Her use, according to Gregan, will depend on the severity and number of case.

Bella might even be required at a crime scene, but Gregan said that depends on safety.

Tom Barton, an auxiliary officer with the Fredericton Police Force, and his wife, Letha Barton, are Bella's owners.

And Bella comes at no cost to the city.

Chief's support

Earlier in the year, Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said therapy dogs have a calming influence in stressful situations.

"We've seen these applications in hospitals and rehab centres, so we know that there's a healing application with animals and humans," Fitch said in an interview with CBC. "We're really looking forward to it being a successful program."