Beer prices officially drop Monday for some domestic 24-pack cans of beer.

The prices of Alpine, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Moose Light and Sleeman Clear have decreased to $35.99 from $42.99.

That works out to about $1.50 a can, down from $1.79.

While the price is down — it's not as cheap as last summer's promotion of 60 cans for $75, or $1.25 a can.

That deal brought customers flowing across the border from Amherst, N.S., to the liquor store in Sackville.

And some people in Amherst believe the permanent mark-down might cause the same thing to happen again.

David Alder was buying a case of beer in Amherst last week, but said he might be tempted to go to New Brunswick next time.

"Yup, because it's just across to Aulac," Alder said.

"Compared to what it is here, yup. I knew it was coming, a friend of mine had mentioned it to me last night, so yeah, it sounds like a pretty good deal."

Nova Scotia prices are higher

NB Liquor announced in late May that it would drop the prices on some domestic beers.

Mark Barbour, spokesman for NB Liquor (ANBL) said in a statement that New Brunswickers have been asking for relevant pricing in the beer category.

"Lessons learned from last year's promotions reveal that this pack size and price point is one which our shoppers will see value in buying," Barbour wrote.

On Friday, the price for a 24-pack of Moose Light was still $42.99. (CBC)

Alder said "it would be even better" if Nova Scotia followed suit.

Anne Barton, another Amherst resident, agreed.

"Well it would certainly make a big difference," she said. "That's too big of a difference."

'That's too big a difference.' - Anne Barton, Amherst resident

Barton added the price difference is enough to make a cross-border trip worthwhile.

Meanwhile, Amherst resident Boid Morris worried the border stores might suffer "because people are close enough to Sackville that they can skip across there and get their ale."

Nova Scotia lists comparable 24 packs at $43.98, about eight dollars more expensive than in New Brunswick.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, Jennifer Gray, said the corporation is "still weighing its options" when it comes to pricing.