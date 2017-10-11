A free program started in Saint John three years ago to help at-risk children beat the odds has proven so successful officials are looking to expand it right across the province.

Bee Me Kidz uses games, crafts and the world-renowned PATHS (Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies) program to empower and inspire disadvantaged children to develop the social and emotional skills that will enable them to succeed in school and life — to be the best Me they can Bee.

The privately funded, non-profit program started at the Nick Nicolle Community Centre in Saint John's north end in September 2014 with 28 students and parents and has grown to include three additional sites with more than 1,000 participants.

Now, executive director Missy Bewick has her sights set on Fredericton.

"My goal is five centres in five years," Bewick said. "Next year will be our fifth anniversary, so I'm hoping we can do it by next September."

Grade 2 student Madison Lounsbury has learned through Bee me Kidz that she can do things herself if she gets upset. (CBC)

The current program is funded by Toronto entrepreneur, philanthropist and Quispamsis native Bryan Elliot, at about $850,000 a year.

Bee Me Kidz is looking for community investors and talking to the Department of Education about expanding, said Bewick.

Madison Lounsbury, a Grade 2 student with autism at Centennial School, said the program has taught her ways to cope if she gets upset.

She can put on noise-blocking headphones and distract herself with toys until an hourglass runs out of sand.

"I've played with this before," she said, pulling out a basket filled with Lego. "It calms me down."

Fewer visits to principal's office

Kindergarten students at Centennial School in Saint John get their 30-minute Bee Me Kidz lesson in happy and sad from teacher Stephanie MacKenney. (CBC)

Principal Tina Estabrooks said the school began assessing last year the number of incidents that would land a student in her office. The change between September and June was remarkable, she said.

"It would have been at least a 60 to 70 per cent decline in incidents, overall, grouped altogether."

Juanita Lounsbury, who is raising Madison and her other granddaughter with her husband, said the adult group offered through Bee Me Kidz has been a lifeline for her.

When it came to raising a child with autism, she was at a complete loss, she said.

"They have quite a few children up there with disabilities, mental and autism, and those parents connected me with community organizations that can help me, and phone numbers, and then we shared stories," Lounsbury said.

"There's a lot of grandmothers and grandfathers up there doing the same thing. Plus I met people in the community that became my friends."

Juanita Lounsbury, who is raising her two granddaughters with her husband, says the Bee Me Kidz program has been a big help. (CBC)

The program starts in kindergarten with weekly classes about basic emotions and body language. The children will eventually learn to explain how they're feeling and why they're feeling that way and to problem solve with little help.

All of the skills are reinforced on Saturdays, when a free brunch for the entire family, is followed by classes when the adults learn what the children are learning.

Hussain Alabdulaziz said his eight-year-old daughter was quick to remind him when he slipped up.

"One day I was telling her she could remove her book bags from the hallway in our apartment. I told her once, I told her twice, I told her a third time, and she wouldn't listen.

"So I really yelled at that time, and she looked at me and said, 'What did you learn from Bee Me Kidz?' From that sentence I learned I had to really control my voice."