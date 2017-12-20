At the end of November, Len and Barb Snow's life turned upside down.

Their son, Chris Snow, a Canada Post carrier in Campbellton, was hit by a car while delivering mail.

He was airlifted to Moncton and his parents, who live just outside Campbellton, rushed to his bedside.

"We've pretty much been involved in everything he's done since he was small, whether it be hockey or baseball, whatever he played we have always been there," Len Snow said. "One of the two has been at everything."

Hospital isn't a game, but for the Snows, the need to support is much the same.

"We want him to know that we're there — that there's always someone standing there beside him, because it's got to be a scary situation to wake up and first of all not know what happened."

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, causing bodily harm in connection with the incident. He is in custody and will be back in court Jan. 8 to enter a plea.

A place to call home

At first, the Snows stayed in a hotel in Moncton, which Len Snow said was expensive.

Then they heard about Kevin's bed and breakfast.

Kevin Black, a retired banker, bought a house just across the parking lot from the Moncton Hospital on Edgett Avenue and rents out rooms to people who have family members in hospital.

"Certainly, they can help their family member best if they're helping themselves and looking after themselves, so if they can come over here for an hour, whether it's to lay down and have a rest or have your supper or whatever, then they have that available," Black said.

Black said the suggested fee is $45 a day with a cap of $230 a week.

But he won't turn anyone away for financial reasons and often takes less money when people have to stay for an extended period of time.

After two months of operating Kevin's Home, as he calls it, the rewards are obvious.

'You get to sit down and talk with other people, and you start to realize their problems as well, and you're not just in a cocoon of your own.' - Len Snow, father of hospital patient

"The most amazing people that you'll ever meet," Black said.

"They're here under very difficult circumstances and I've met the most wonderful friends from this and it's very very rewarding.

"I certainly get more out of it than they do I can guarantee you that."

There are three guest rooms and a kitchen stocked with soups, cereals and other light foods.

A washer and dryer are also available.

Black said the idea is to make the place feel as homey as possible.

Len Snow said the Kevin's Home has become an oasis for him.

"You've got so many things on your mind and you really can't process them all," he said.

"So if you can find a place like this, where you can sort of relax, you can move away from the environment of the hospital, even if its only for a couple of hours."

"It's a little bit normal to sit down at a table and talk with people. It's just an amazing thing."

Chris Snow, who has a 10-year-old son, has a long road to recovery.

Although in intensive care on a ventilator, the 37-year-old is making slow but steady progress.

Home is very rewarding

Len Snow described the support from people in Campbellton as "incredible", and said he's thankful for Kevin's bed and breakfast, which he calls home.

"You get to sit down and talk with other people, and you start to realize their problems as well, and you're not just in a cocoon of your own," he said.

Kevin Black said he can't ask for more than that.

"Everyday it seems like somebody that knows somebody that's here, is bringing in food or something for the families," he said.

"It really brings out the best in people and to see all that, is very rewarding."