Becca Schofield, the teen whose campaign to spread kindness became a global movement, has died at the age of 18.

Her family confirmed that Schofield passed away Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer.

She became internationally known after she asked people on social media to do something kind for someone else. That request transformed into the #BeccaToldMeTo campaign.

She inspired the movement after finding out her disease was terminal in December 2016.

In an interview last February, Schofield told CBC she had received responses to her campaign from as far away as Spain, Japan and Australia.

The movement even attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who took note of Becca's kindness in a message on Twitter.

It’s my pleasure to recognize Rebecca Schofield for her bravery, volunteerism & inspiring commitment to community. #Beccatoldmeto pic.twitter.com/WPSlfrDKJV — @JustinTrudeau

In a statement posted to her Facebook page, her father, Darren, said she passed away at the Moncton Hospital with family by her side.

He thanked those who participated in her campaign for giving her "strength and courage throughout her journey."

"You gave her the profound blessing of knowing in her too short life that she had made a difference," he wrote.

"You gave her hope that all the good and the bad of the past three years had a meaning, even at times when that was hard to see. Our whole family has been lifted by your love, and we will continue to feel you holding us up in the hard journey ahead."

While the campaign may have propelled Becca to international fame, Darren Schofield said she never intended #BeccaToldMeTo to be about her.

"Her legacy is not all the good that came our way. It is the thousands of acts of kindness that grew exponentially outward from our home in Riverview, spreading across North America and beyond," he wrote.

"We pray #Beccatoldmeto will live on. Keep her dream alive, and our beloved Becca will live forever. Be kind."

Her family is asking for privacy to allow them time to grieve.