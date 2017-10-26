A former curator of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery says he is looking forward to returning to the gallery as its new director and chief executive officer.

Tom Smart's first day with the newly expanded and renovated gallery will be Nov. 27.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back and taking the helm of that great art gallery down on the St. John River," said Smart.

Tom Smart will start in his new role as the director and CEO of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery on Nov. 27. (Tom Smart/Twitter)

When asked why he wanted the job, Smart told CBC News it was because of the Beaverbrook's great collection.

"I want to explore how the collection can be exhibited, can be interpreted by the curator and it seems now that the Beaverbrook (gallery) is now poised to go to another level of distinction with the opening of the new pavillion."

Smart said he wants to see how he can not only boost the presence of the gallery on the international stage but also find a way for the communities in the province to have a sense of ownership.

"Let's go back to the original principles here of Beaverbrook's. He wanted to bring the best of the world to New Brunswick and he wanted the best of New Brunswick to be brought to the world."

Smart said after looking at that principle, that vision and ideal still resonates today. The new director added Beaverbrook set it up in such a way that it can continue today.

"There's a great deal of work that has been done to integrate the gallery and its programs into the communities and to develop as broad and diverse an audience as possible at home and certainly internationally."

Getting re-acquainted

Smart said he sees his role as one of guiding and managing to ensure the business model now in place is sustainable.

That work includes ensuring the gallery is seen as being something all New Brunswickers can visit and enjoy.

The Salvador Dali painting has been placed in the new wing of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Smart said when he arrives to begin his new job he plans to spend time walking around the gallery and seeing people enjoying the works of art.

Smart worked as the gallery's curator from 1989 to 1997 and after 20 years, he wants to see how much has changed and what has stayed the same.

"I want to see how the new space functions, see what the energy is in the space and see what the energy is in the refurbished spaces as well."

Smart brings many qualifications and experience to the role having given lectures and written books, catalogues, and biographies on Canadian artists including Mary and Christopher Pratt, Alex Colville and Tom Forrestall.

In addition to his work at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, Smart worked at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Frick in Pittsburgh and the Peel Art Gallery.